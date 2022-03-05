Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Target Center. The Timberwolves are 35-29 overall and 19-12 at home, while Portland is 25-37 overall and 9-19 on the road. The franchises have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings with Minnesota holding a slight 5-4-1 edge against the spread.

However, they’re trending in very different directions with the Timberwolves going 4-1 against the spread in their last five, while the Trail Blazers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13. Minnesota is favored by 14 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 233.5. Before entering any Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks, you’ll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Blazers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Timberwolves:

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers spread: Timberwolves -14

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers over-under: 233.5 points

Featured Game | Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota simply couldn’t be stopped on Friday, as it easily beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road 138-101. The Timberwolves got their win thanks in large part to several key players, and it was center Naz Reid out in front picking up 20 points along with five boards. He was one of six players to reach double-figures in the victory.

Reid’s 20-point night was part of an 84-point night from the Timberwolves’ bench on Friday and the team shot 54.9 percent from the floor overall. During its current three-game winning streak, Minnesota is shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 43.4 percent from the 3-point line.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, Rip City took a tough 120-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Guard Brandon Williams (14 points), power forward Trendon Watford (13 points) and center Drew Eubanks (13 points) were the top scorers for Portland, but the Trail Blazers shot just 38.5 percent as a team.

Portland has now lost three games in a row by 30 points or more and has shot worse than 40 percent from the field as a team in all three of those contests. However, the Blazers did keep it competitive when the two teams last met on Jan. 22, with Portland covering as a three-point home underdog in a 109-107 loss.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves picks

The model is leaning under on the total, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.