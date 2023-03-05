Time for AAPI community to stand up, Texas state rep says

State Rep. Gene Wu reacts to contemporary controversies involving the AAPI community.

TEXAS, USA — State Representative Gene Wu says it’s time for the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community to protect itself and discuss out towards assaults coming from the outdoor.

“I think it’s time the community stood up and said you don’t get a pass on this. You don’t get to mock us and denigrate us and call us traitors and all these things because it benefits you and because you think it’s funny. We’re going to stand up,” Rep. Wu mentioned on Inside Texas Politics.

One of the newest controversies comes to Texas Congressman Lance Gooden.

The Republican just lately puzzled Congresswoman Judy Chu’s loyalty to the United States. Rep. Chu is the country’s first Chinese American Congresswoman, a Californian who used to be first elected in 2009.

Even the GOP chair of the brand new House Committee on China condemned the feedback, calling them out of certain and past the light.

“For him to take this kind of very charged, racially motivated type of attack against a senior member of the U.S. House is just, it’s surprising and, frankly, very shocking. It’s offensive,” the Democrat advised us.

“We’ve had these same types of accusations, these same stereotypes since the Japanese internment. And that’s a final result of that kind of attitude and that kind of thought.”

Even now in Texas, Wu says the AAPI community is having to stand up and discuss out towards proposed regulation that will ban governments, companies and voters from China and 3 different nations from purchasing land in Texas

Since the preliminary outrage, SB 147’s creator, State Sen. Louis Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, made adjustments so the prohibition would now not practice to people having a look to purchase properties. And it now exempts those that are already U.S. voters or have twin citizenship.

And in every other controversy, it took the Department of Public Safety months to notify sufferers that their information were stolen, after no less than 3,000 Texas motive force’s licenses had been despatched to a Chinese arranged crime staff.

All of the sufferers are of Asian descent.