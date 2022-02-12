Tina Knowles-Lawson Teams Up With SheaMoisture For House Of Shea Experience

Super Bowl weekend loading…

SheaMoisture is bringing its House of Shea: The Ultimate Vibrational Experience to LA this Super Bowl Sunday for a feel-good affair where community meets sports, entertainment and progressive thought.

The immersive pop-up experience (in partnership with Where Art Can Occur (WACO) Theater Center) will feature a tailgate watch party inclusive of culture and community panels, gifting & grooming, music, cocktails, and gameday bites.

Guests can also tap into a panel discussion with some of the most iconic leaders in the community including Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson (Founder/Co-Artistic Director of Waco Theater Center) and Richard Lawson (Founder/Co-Artistic Director of Waco Theater Center, Cara Sabin (CEO of Sundial brands), Simone Jordan (Global Head of Purpose & Brand Partnerships at SheaMoisture), and panel moderator Tai Beauchamp delving into culture, inclusive progression in TV and film, and mental health within the Black community.

Lawson previously partnered with SheaMoisture to launch the Salon Innovation Fund to award $10,000 grants to help five licensed Black hairstylists scale their businesses while transforming the innovations that many created out of necessity to subsidize income loss during the pandemic.

“As a previous salon owner and stylist, I’m honored to be a part of this initiative,” said Lawson. “This grant awards stylists that are using connections and experiences from their salon chair to innovate products and services that not only support the needs of their clients but can create wealth and opportunities for their families and communities.”

House of Shea will be open to the public at Westfield Century City | Atrium at 12 pm/pst with the panels scheduled for 12:30 pm/pst and Tailgate Watch Party at 3:00 pm/pst.