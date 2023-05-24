Tina Turner death: Legendary singer known for songs ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It’ dies at 83





Tina Turner, the mythical singer and performer who had a a hit occupation with husband Ike Turner within the Sixties and ’70s sooner than breaking away to succeed in even larger good fortune as a solo artist with hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” has gave up the ghost at the age of 83. Turner died on Tuesday in her house in Switzerland after an extended sickness, in accordance to her supervisor. Born Anna Mae Bullock in a segregated Tennessee medical institution, Turner overcame a hard courting with Ike Turner, who bodily abused her. She in the end left him in 1976 and started a a hit solo occupation, changing into one of the crucial international’s maximum a hit entertainers with hits like “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” Turner bought greater than 150 million information international, gained 12 Grammys, and was once inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 with Ike and on her personal in 2021. Turner’s lifestyles become the root for a movie, a Broadway musical, and an HBO documentary in 2021.