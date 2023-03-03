Tips for driving during severe weather

Here are some guidelines if you’re driving whilst a severe typhoon is shifting via your house.

DALLAS — Severe weather in Texas can deliver many varieties of risks, particularly to citizens who’re driving during the ones in particular tough storms.

Dangers can come with heavy rain, massive hail, harmful wind gusts and a possibility of tornadoes — all of which create hazardous street stipulations.

Severe storms in Texas can occur at any time — even during morning or afternoon rush hour site visitors.

It’s necessary to concentrate on what you must and mustn’t do if you’re out driving whilst severe storms transfer via your house.

Safety guidelines

One necessary tip stressed out via professionals on the National Weather Service is that drivers must NOT prevent beneath a bridge or overpass during a severe typhoon or twister. Experts say bridges and overpasses don’t be offering coverage from tough winds and even particles.

Drivers even run the danger of inflicting injuries if stopped beneath a bridge or overpass.

AAA Texas additionally supplies protection guidelines when driving during severe weather: