Tips for women to bridge the pay and retirement gap

(NEW YORK) — As we rejoice Ladies’s Historical past Month, ABC Information’ Good Morning America is taking a better have a look at the gender pay hole.

The newest statistics from the U.S. Division of Labor present that ladies make 82 cents on the greenback in comparison with males. And for girls of coloration, the pay is even decrease: Black ladies make 63 cents on the greenback whereas Latina ladies make 53 cents.

So what can ladies do to advocate for themselves and ensure they’re being paid pretty?

GMA spoke to TIAA President and CEO Thasunda Brown Duckett, who shared some methods that may assist bridge the hole:

