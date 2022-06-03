Tips to Keep your family and home safe during hurricane season

FPL STORM TIPS

Preserve your loved ones and residential secure throughout hurricane season

At FPL, safety is the cornerstone of our dedication to shoppers and employees. Thirty years after the season that launched the unprecedented devastation of Hurricane Andrew and 5 after the destruction introduced on by Hurricane Irma, it is further important than ever to proactively plan for the upcoming hurricane season. FPL urges Floridians to be prepared and take note of potential safety hazards at all times, significantly sooner than, throughout and after excessive local weather.

Under are concepts to help you and your loved ones preserve secure throughout hurricane season.

Earlier than a storm threatens

Develop your emergency plan now and analysis it with your loved ones.

{Photograph} or file your house – in and out – for insurance coverage protection features.

Decide your backup vitality provide or make preparations to relocate if a storm warning is issued and someone in your house depends on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical instruments.

Clear tree and vegetation particles quickly – trash pickup will in all probability be suspended when a hurricane warning is issued. Go to our website for further info on our tree trimming insurance coverage insurance policies.

DO NOT attempt to trim any vegetation rising on or near any overhead vitality traces. Solely hire licensed professionals to trim bushes and totally different vegetation near vitality traces.

Getting ready for an approaching storm

Flip off and unplug any pointless electrical instruments.

Flip off all swimming pool pumps and filters and wrap them in waterproof provides.

Set your fridge and freezer to their coldest settings ahead of time to carry meals modern longer throughout the event of an affect outage.

Lookup and phrase the location of vitality traces sooner than you begin engaged on a ladder. Be optimistic that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you just – and the ends of the devices you might be using – don’t come inside 10 toes of vitality traces.

Make optimistic to flip off and unplug your TV sooner than reducing a TV antenna or satellite tv for pc television for laptop dish and steer clear of vitality traces.

Collect important paperwork, along with insurance coverage protection insurance coverage insurance policies, effectively being taking part in playing cards, supply certificates, Social Safety taking part in playing cards, guidelines of significant cellphone numbers and medicines, and a reproduction of your FPL bill – storing them in a water-proof container.

Bookmark FPL.com/outage and save 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243) to your cellphone to report and study the standing of your restoration.

Contact your native emergency administration office must you or anyone you notice has specific needs, in case of evacuations.

Put together to be self-sufficient for an extended timeframe, in accordance to emergency operations officers. Fill up on non-perishable meals, further batteries, medicine, little one supplies and pet meals

Buy bottled water. The American Crimson Cross recommends one gallon of water per specific particular person per day for as much as 14 days.

Preserve a battery-operated radio with you and a two-week present of latest batteries.

Test your emergency instruments, akin to flashlights, battery-operated radios, extension cords, cell telephones and chargers, and emergency mills.

Cost your cellphone and maintain it ready by buying moveable chargers.

Set up an permitted hurricane shutter system over residence home windows and doorways or have alternate coverings akin to plywood.

Safe and put collectively your house by storing exterior objects inside, fasten doorways and residential home windows, cowl valuables and furnishings with plastic and switch away from residence home windows.

For further storm and safety concepts, go to us at FPL.com/storm.

Article supplied by Florida Energy & Mild