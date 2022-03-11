Tips to save money on groceries amid inflation

Mok Jee Chuang / EyeEm/Getty Photos

(NEW YORK) — With inflation at a 40-year excessive, People are in search of methods they will avoid wasting cash on every thing from fuel to groceries.

The subsequent time you hit a grocery store, there are a number of methods you should utilize that can assist you keep on funds. Shopping for frozen meat and produce, choosing generic manufacturers and shopping for in bulk are just a few methods you’ll be able to compensate for record-high costs.

ABC Information’ Becky Worley shared extra ideas customers can use the following time they store for groceries:

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.