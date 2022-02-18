Titans’ Bud Dupree briefly jailed on misdemeanor charge following alleged altercation with pharmacy employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was jailed after he turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from an altercation with an employee at a Walgreens in Nashville, Tennessee. Dupree was booked into the Davidson County jail on Friday morning and was released shortly thereafter, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Davidson County court records show he’s slated to return to court for a settlement hearing on April 22.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 4 at approximately 8 p.m. ET when some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was working at the Walgreens. According to the police statement, the subjects left, then re-entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation prior to Dupree leaving the location. Dupree was then charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.

An MNPD spokesperson told the Tennessean that the employee was allegedly using his phone to film the incident and Dupree, who had left the store prior to police arriving. The male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead, and a female employee was also treated for a cut on her hand, according to the spokesperson.

The Titans said in a statement that the organization was “aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans last offseason after beginning his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He tallied three sacks, a forced fumble and 17 tackles in 11 games during the 2021 regular season. Dupree had one sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during Tennessee’s divisional round playoff loss to Cincinnati.