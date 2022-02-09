Titans give Mike Vrabel and GM Jon Robinson contract extensions on heels of earning AFC’s No. 1 seed

The Tennessee Titans are locking in two key pillars of their organization for the foreseeable future. The team announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to contract extensions with both head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson. The exact parameters of those extensions were not immediately disclosed by the club.

Robinson was hired by the Titans back in 2016 after spending the previous three seasons as the director of player personnel with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Under Robinson, Tennessee has posted winning seasons each in each of the six seasons he’s been the club’s GM and is the second-winningest GM in team history with 62 wins. He trails only Floyd Reese, who finished his tenure with 111 wins.

Robinson has the hiring of Mike Vrabel on his résumé as well. Vrabel was brought aboard in 2018 and has become one of the better coaches throughout the NFL. He matched the franchise record for wins (43) over his first four seasons with the team. In the franchise’s history (Titans and Oilers), Vrabel’s .614 career winning percentage (including playoffs) is the highest among head coaches.

The Titans also earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC this past season with a 12-5 record.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement released by the team. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff.”

While the Titans have seemingly found the right formula at the head coach and GM position, the Vrabel-Robinson pairing will now look for some more prosperous results in the postseason where they are currently 2-3 over this era, including a divisional-round exit this postseason at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.