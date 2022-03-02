Titans GM Jon Robinson becomes emotional at NFL Scouting Combine while discussing 2021 season

Like the other 31 NFL teams, the Tennessee Titans are in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Combine. This week, general managers and head coaches are answering inquiries from reporters, and there’s plenty to talk about from draft prospects to free agency to quarterback decisions. There’s also the subject of last season, as everyone except the Los Angeles Rams is not satisfied with how the campaign ended. Titans general manager Jon Robinson certainly isn’t.

While holding a small interview session with reporters Wednesday, Robinson became emotional reflecting on how the Titans’ season ended in the divisional round of the postseason. The Titans overcame injuries at almost every position, including the loss of star running back Derrick Henry for half the year, to acquire the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but fell in their first postseason game to the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Check out what Robinson said below:

With the return of Henry, a first-round bye and home-field advantage, it looked like the Titans were poised to make a Super Bowl run. The defense did their part against the Bengals, recording a record-tying nine sacks, but the offense struggled, managing just 16 points while Ryan Tannehill threw three costly interceptions.

The Titans have holes to fill on the roster this offseason, and will use the combine to research prospects who can help take this team to the next level. This week and the coming months are certainly something Robinson is taking personally.