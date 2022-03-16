Titans release Julio Jones after one season in Tennessee, star receiver hits open market

The Julio Jones expertise in Tennessee is over after only one season. CBS Sports activities NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirms that the Titans have launched the Professional Bowl receiver at the beginning of the 2022 league 12 months on Wednesday. With a post-June 1 designation, this transfer, per La Canfora, will save the Titans roughly $12 million in salary-cap house this offseason. Regardless of the post-June 1 launch, Jones can also be free to sign with a new team immediately.

Jones was acquired by the Titans in a commerce with the Falcons again in June. Tennessee shipped a second-round decide within the 2022 NFL Draft and their fourth-rounder in 2023 for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round decide.

Whereas there was the preliminary optimism that Jones could be the perfect complement reverse of ascending famous person receiver A.J. Brown, it by no means materialized. The 33-year-old by no means performed greater than three video games in a row for Tennessee as he performed a scattered 10 video games all through the common season as a consequence of damage.

That incapability to remain on the sector on a constant foundation restricted Jones’ ceiling inside the Titans offense as he totaled only one sport of over 100 yards receiving, which got here in Week 2 in opposition to Settle. In Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Bengals, Jones had certainly one of his higher video games of the season as he caught six of his seven targets for 62 yards, however the top-seeded Titans have been unable to advance.

Jones first entered the league as a first-round decide of the Falcons and spent the primary decade of his profession in Atlanta the place he would grow to be one of many higher receivers of his technology. He is a member of the NFL 2010’s All-Decade Staff and is the Falcons all-time main receiver.

Whereas he could also be previous his prime, Jones will definitely haven’t any scarcity of suitors in the marketplace as contenders search for a veteran pass-catching possibility to assist increase their offense for the 2022 season.