Titans releasing Rodger Saffold: Veteran Pro Bowl guard to test free agency market

Rodger Saffold shall be becoming a member of the listing of offensive linemen who can be found on the open market. The Professional Bowl guard has been knowledgeable by the Titans that they’ll launch him, CBS Sports activities NFL insider Josina Anderson has confirmed.

Saffold was coming into the ultimate 12 months of his four-year, $44 million deal. He was in line to obtain a $1 million bonus if he was nonetheless on the workforce’s roster subsequent week.

When contacted by Anderson about his launch and what the longer term holds, Saffold stated: “No clue we’ll see who’s and go from there.”

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound lineman was chosen to his first Professional Bowl in 2021. He performed in 15 video games final season whereas serving to the Titans end fifth within the league in dashing regardless of shedding Derrick Henry halfway via the season. The Titans’ line struggled at instances to guard Ryan Tannehill, nevertheless, as Tannehill was sacked 47 instances, his highest complete since becoming a member of the Titans in 2019.

A 2010 second-round choose, Saffold spent his first 9 seasons with the Rams and was the workforce’s beginning left guard when Los Angeles reached the Tremendous Bowl in 2018. He joined the Titans the following offseason and helped Tennessee attain the AFC Championship Recreation throughout his first 12 months in Nashville. Saffold helped Henry win consecutive dashing titles that included his 2,027-yard marketing campaign in 2020.

The 33-year-old Saffold will hit the open market lower than every week earlier than the official begin of free company. Among the many different guards searching for new groups embrace Brandon Scherff, Andrew Norwell, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Alex Lewis, and Laken Tomlinson, amongst others.