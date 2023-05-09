Title 42 set to end this week – CBS News

According to CBS News, U.S. officials anticipate an increase in asylum-seeking migrants as the pandemic-era health policy known as Title 42 comes to an end this week. It is expected that between 10-13,000 migrants will arrive daily at the southern border, which may place a strain on border towns’ resources. Manuel Bojorquez investigates the potential impact of this influx.

