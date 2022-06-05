TN Sunday Seminoles Summary: Florida State Softball, Golf, Swimming & Diving, other sports news

In case you missed final week’s ‘TN Triple S’ right here is the recap on your comfort: Sunday Seminoles Abstract: FSU Males’s & Girls’s observe & subject, golf, tennis, seaside volleyball, different sports activities information
———
The Florida State Seminole Baseball workforce continues to be alive within the NCAA Regional, regardless of melting down towards the Auburn Tigers final night time.
Listed here are among the few, only a few, headlines from the few different Seminoles sports activities which are nonetheless in motion and within the information — all summaries are courtesy FSU Sports activities Information:
———
Softball
Sydney Sherrill Named Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner
Sydney Sherrill has been named one in all school softball’s 9 inaugural Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, introduced by the NFCA.
For the third straight season, Sherrill was named the ACC’s Defensive Participant of the 12 months, solidifying her as among the finest defenders in ACC historical past, if not the nation. She was additionally named an NFCA Second Staff All-American, the third All-American honor in her profession.
She was a brick wall all season lengthy at third base, incomes a .975 fielding proportion and an ideal fielding proportion in ACC Play. She added a .321 batting common to her defensive efficiency as she recorded a team-high 16 doubles to go along with 41 RBI and 9 residence runs.
Sherrill was part of a Seminole protection that completed second within the nation in fielding proportion (.982) whereas turning 25 double performs.
Sydney Sherrill has been named to the All-ACC first workforce in all 4 years that the glory was given out throughout her time at FSU. She is FSU’s and the ACC’s all-time doubles chief with 82 in her profession. Sherrill additionally ranks second at FSU in profession walks (186) and runs scored (225) and third in residence runs (43) and RBI (209). Sherrill additionally leaves Florida State second all-time in assists with 555.
Amongst energetic gamers, Sherrill ranks first in video games performed (283), first in doubles (82), first in walks (186) and fourth in runs scored (225).
———
Men’s Golf
Anderson, Bradbury Wrap up Seasons at NCAAs
Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson and senior Dan Bradbury put the ending touches on Florida State Males’s Golf’s 2021-22 yr on Monday as a part of the person nationwide championship on the NCAA Males’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Membership.
With a final-round 74 on Monday, Anderson tied for 40th and was the best-finishing Seminole on the NCAA Remaining. The Camden, Maine, native leaves Scottsdale with an general rating of 11-over on his scorecard (71-72-74-74). Getting into the day he was one in all 9 people from non-advancing groups who had been grouped in with the remainder of the remaining opponents.
Anderson had two birdies in his fourth spherical, taking pictures an even-par 35 on his first 9 holes (10-18) earlier than carding a 39 on his closing 9. Anderson paced the Seminoles all weekend and ends his redshirt sophomore marketing campaign with loads of momentum for subsequent yr.
Bradbury recorded a 78 on Monday and tied for 61st general at 17-over (73-75-71-78). He managed three birdies on the entrance 9.
The Wakefield, England, native ends his Seminole season in fulfilling vogue, making the fourth spherical of play and tying for eighth on the NCAA Palm Seashore Regional. Bradbury started the postseason having to overlook the ACC Championship due to an emergency appendectomy.
Bradbury grew to become a High 100 golfer this season, rating 97th in keeping with Golfstat.
Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent received a four-player playoff to change into the NCAA Males’s Golf Particular person Champion at even par.
The match play quarterfinals are additionally set and embrace Vanderbilt (1), Oklahoma (2), North Carolina (3), Texas (4), Oklahoma State (5), Pepperdine (6), Arizona State (7) and Texas Tech (8).
—
Two Seminoles Named to PING All-Area Staff
Two members of the Florida State Males’s Golf Staff in sophomore Frederik Kjettrup and senior Dan Bradbury had been chosen to the PING All-Southeast Area Staff, introduced by the Golf Coaches Affiliation of America.
Each golfers performed large roles in main the Seminoles to the NCAA Championship Remaining as soon as once more, the place they tied for 21st. It marked the second consecutive yr FSU reached the ultimate 30.
Kjettrup had an impressive sophomore season, being ranked 30th nationally in keeping with Golfstat and incomes All-ACC Staff honors. The native of Denmark led the Seminoles with a 71.46 scoring common this season, the 21st lowest in a season in program historical past. Kjettrup’s 71.81 profession common by two seasons ranks seventh all-time at FSU.
Highlighting his second season with the Seminoles was a co-win on the 2022 All-American Intercollegiate in Humble, Texas. Kjettrup was additionally named to the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup for the Worldwide Staff, which takes place July 1-Three on the Golf Membership de Genève in Cologny, Switzerland.
Bradbury accomplished a outstanding switch season with the Seminoles, garnering 4 High 10 finishes and inserting second on the workforce with a 72.15 scoring common. Amongst his most spectacular feats was tying for eighth on the NCAA Palm Seashore Regional simply three weeks after having an appendectomy that pressured him to overlook the ACC Championship.
The Wakefield, England, native completed third on the spring-opening Cell Bay Intercollegiate, and leaves FSU as a High 100 golfer in keeping with Golfstat (97th).
Gamers from throughout six areas had been chosen to their respective all-region groups. Bradbury
and Kjettrup had been a part of a 25-member workforce within the Southeast Area.
—
Males’s Golf Ends 2021-22 12 months at NCAA Championship
A really encouraging yr for 17th-seeded Florida State Males’s Golf got here to an finish on Sunday night because it completed outdoors the High 15 cutline on the NCAA Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Membership in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Seminoles tied for 21st on the finish of the third spherical of stroke play, successfully ending a yr during which they needed to exchange two All-America starters in John Pak and Vincent Normann but discovered their method again to Grayhawk as a result of a number of golfers stepped up their sport.
Redshirt sophomore Cole Anderson, who tied for 34th in stroke play at 7-over, shall be one of many 9 people of non-advancing groups who will compete for the person nationwide championship on Monday. Teammate Dan Bradbury used a clutch closing stretch with two birdies in his closing three holes to additionally advance to Monday’s particular person spherical.
Anderson tees off at 3:23 p.m. ET on Monday whereas Bradbury goes off at 3:12 p.m. ET.
GOLF Channel will carry the person nationwide championship reside on Monday from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Teeing off within the afternoon, many scores had been increased because the day went on because of the wind selecting up pace. The Seminoles shot 16-over on Sunday and completed at 47-over (291-300-296) for the event.
Anderson shot a 4-over 74 within the third spherical, utilizing two birdies on a few tough par-Four holes. Bradbury had FSU’s finest spherical of the day at 1-over 71, and tied for 49th general at 9-over. He shot 2-under for the event on par 5 scoring.
Freshman Patrick McCann substituted in Sunday’s third spherical and shot a 7-over 77 with a counting rating. Sophomore Brett Roberts performed effectively in FSU’s closing spherical with a 4-over 74, whereas sophomore Frederik Kjettrup shot an 80.
High-ranked Oklahoma is first in stroke play heading into Monday’s workforce spherical the place solely the High Eight transfer on to match play. Fellow ACC faculties North Carolina (fourth) and Georgia Tech (T14) have made the primary minimize.
———
Swimming & Diving
Associate Head Coach
Florida State head coach Neal Studd introduced that Athena Miller has joined the swimming and diving program because the affiliate head coach.
Miller brings a wealth of expertise to Tallahassee after serving one season because the affiliate head coach on the College of Pittsburgh in 2021-22. Whereas with the Panthers, Miller coached all coaching teams the place she noticed six college information set over the season.
“I’m honored to be a part of the custom right here at FSU,” Miller mentioned. “Everybody has been so welcoming these previous couple of weeks, making this transfer a straightforward and thrilling one. Neal and his workers have performed fantastic issues and we’re optimistic about the way forward for this system. We’re anticipating the beginning of the season. Go Noles!”
Miller joined the workers at Pitt following a stint after serving because the assistant coach at the USA Air Pressure Academy for 4 seasons. Throughout her tenure, Miller coached three Mountain West Senior Swimmers of the 12 months, together with Jinan Andrews, who was the 2018 Mountain West Scholar-Athlete of the 12 months. She additionally coached 17 swimmers who earned All-Convention honors and the workforce broke six college information and had 70 swims ranked among the many all-time high 10.
Moreover, six college information had been damaged and 17 captured Mountain West All-Convention honors, whereas 70 swims ranked had been among the many all-time high 10.
This system additionally earned CSCAA Scholar All-America recognition, 23 earned Mountain West Scholar-Athlete honors, and 54 had been named Tutorial All-Mountain West.
The Falcons received 13 duals in 2019-20, which had been probably the most since 2016.
Previous to Air Pressure, Miller spent the 2016-17 season at Dartmouth Faculty after she was an assistant at Duke for the 2015-16 season.
Whereas with the nationally-ranked Blue Devils, Miller primarily labored with the dash group, serving to Maddie Rusch set a brand new college document within the 50 free at 22.15. In actual fact, 33 college information had been damaged over 18 occasions that season, whereas seven ladies and 7 males certified for the NCAA Championships.
Miller spent three years as the top coach at Defiance Faculty for each the boys’s and girls’s applications, after beginning her collegiate teaching profession at Malone as an assistant coach in 2009-10, the place she helped established the primary males’s and girls’s swimming and diving workforce in program historical past.
At every cease, Miller coordinated administrative and recruiting duties, and spearheaded fundraising efforts for numerous causes all whereas enhancing alumni relations.
“We’re actually excited to have Athena be part of our workers,” Studd mentioned. “Her ardour is unmatched, and he or she brings unimaginable management and professionalism to our workforce. Given her expertise, that’s one thing we will lean on. We’re wanting ahead to working carefully along with her.”
Miller graduated from the College of Mount Union along with her Bachelor of Arts in Enterprise Administration with an emphasis in administration/economics in 2008. She went on to earn her Grasp’s in Psychology with an emphasis in sport in 2012 from Capella College and her MBA in 2015 from Defiance.
Miller additionally graduated from the NCAA Girls’s Coaches Academy in June 2017.
———
Up subsequent: Florida State and UCLA play for his or her season tomorrow at 2:00 PM.