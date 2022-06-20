Todashev family receives evidence 9 years after son’s death

A father now has his arms on evidence 9 years after his son was shot and killed.

In 2013, Ibragim Todashev was killed in his Orlando house throughout an interrogation by the FBI about his relationship with a Boston bombing suspect. Officials later indicated they’d not convey costs towards an FBI agent concerned within the taking pictures.

Hassan Shibly

“The only connection between him and the Tsarnaev brothers was that they happened to have attended the same gym,” stated Hassan Shibly, a family consultant.

For the primary time in 9 years Thursday, the Todashev family obtained to see the evidence surrounding their son’s death.

WFTS

Abdulbaki Todashev, Ibragim’s father, arrived from Russia this week to gather the gadgets.

“My life after they kill my son, broken on two-part,” stated Todashev.

At occasions, sorting by the gadgets and talking about his son grew to become emotional for the daddy. Evidence included keys, a sword, broomstick, and desk.

(*9*) stated Shibly.

Blood-stained clothes was additionally among the many evidence opened Thursday. Shibly defined the second was a option to give the family a way of closure. Still, they proceed to name for reform.

“Ultimately, all we’ve asked for throughout this process is answers, transparency, and accountability, and it’s outrageous that the family has never been able to confront their children’s killer in court,” stated Shibly.

ABC Action News reached out to the FBI relating to this case. They had no remark.