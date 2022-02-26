Today in History – ABC News

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2022. There are 308 days left in the 12 months.

Today’s Spotlight in History:

On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb constructed by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking storage of the North Tower of New York’s World Commerce Middle, killing six individuals and injuring greater than 1,000 others. (The bomb didn’t topple the North Tower into the South Tower, because the terrorists had hoped; each buildings had been destroyed in the 9/11 assault eight years later.)

On this date:

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from exile on the Island of Elba and headed again to France in a bid to regain energy.

In 1904, the USA and Panama proclaimed a treaty underneath which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to construct a ship canal throughout the Panama isthmus.

In 1942, “How Inexperienced Was My Valley” received the Academy Award for Greatest Image of 1941, beating out 9 different movies, together with “The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”

In 1945, authorities ordered a midnight curfew at nightclubs, bars and different locations of leisure throughout the nation.

In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill introduced that Britain had developed its personal atomic bomb.

In 1966, South Korean troops despatched to struggle in the Vietnam Conflict massacred not less than 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.

In 1987, the Tower Fee, which had probed the Iran-Contra affair, issued its report, which rebuked President Ronald Reagan for failing to regulate his nationwide safety employees.

In 1998, a jury in Amarillo, Texas, rejected an $11 million lawsuit introduced by Texas cattlemen who blamed Oprah Winfrey’s discuss present for a value fall after a section on meals security that included a dialogue about mad cow illness.

In 2005, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ordered his nation’s structure modified to permit presidential challengers in an upcoming fall election.

In 2014, Republican Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer vetoed a invoice pushed by social conservatives that may have allowed individuals with sincerely held non secular beliefs to refuse to serve gays.

In 2016, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie shocked the Republican institution by endorsing Donald Trump for president.

In 2020, the World Well being Group reported that the variety of new coronavirus instances exterior China had exceeded the variety of new infections in China for the primary time.

Ten years in the past: Trayvon Martin, 17, was shot to loss of life in Sanford, Florida, throughout an altercation with neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who stated he acted in self-protection. (Zimmerman was later acquitted of second-diploma homicide.) The black-and-white silent movie “The Artist” received finest image on the Academy Awards, in addition to finest actor for its star, Jean Dujardin (zhahn doo-zhahr-DAN’); Meryl Streep received finest actress for “The Iron Girl.”

5 years in the past: On the 89th Academy Awards, “Moonlight,” an LGBT coming of age drama, received three Oscars, together with finest image of 2016 (in a startling gaffe, the musical “La La Land” was mistakenly introduced as the most effective image winner earlier than the error was corrected). Joseph Wapner, the retired Los Angeles decide who presided over “The Individuals’s Courtroom” from 1981 to 1993, died at age 97. Kurt Busch received the Daytona 500, surviving a crash-stuffed season opener to win the race for the primary time in 16 tries.

One 12 months in the past: U.S. well being advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. A newly declassified U.S. intelligence report concluded that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince probably authorised the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi contained in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Girl Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which had been stolen by thieves who shot and wounded their walker, had been recovered unhurt; Los Angeles police stated a lady introduced the canine to an LAPD station. (The girl would ultimately be charged as one in all two alleged accomplices to the three males accused of finishing up the assault.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Invoice Duke is 79. Singer Mitch Ryder is 77. Actor Marta Kristen (TV: “Misplaced in Area”) is 77. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 72. Singer Michael Bolton is 69. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn), is 68. Actor Greg Germann is 64. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 64. Bandleader John McDaniel is 61. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 58. Actor Jennifer Grant is 56. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 54. Singer Erykah Badu (EHR’-ih-kah bah-DOO’) is 51. Actor Maz Jobrani (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 50. R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 50. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 49. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 47. Actor Greg Rikaart is 45. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 43. Pop singer Nate Ruess (roos) (enjoyable.) is 40. Former tennis participant Li Na is 40. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 38. Actor Teresa Palmer is 36.