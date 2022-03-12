Today in History – ABC News

As we speak in Historical past

As we speak is Saturday, March 12, the 71st day of 2022. There are 294 days left within the 12 months.

As we speak’s Highlights in Historical past:

On March 12, 2009, disgraced financier Bernard Madoff pleaded responsible in New York to pulling off maybe the most important swindle in Wall Avenue historical past; he could be sentenced to 150 years behind bars. (Madoff died in jail in April 2021.)

On this date:

In 1864, Lt. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant assumed command as Normal-in-Chief of the Union armies within the Civil Battle.

In 1912, the Woman Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, based the primary American troop of the Woman Guides.

In 1925, Chinese language revolutionary chief Solar Yat-sen died in Beijing.

In 1947, President Harry S. Truman introduced what grew to become often called the “Truman Doctrine” to assist Greece and Turkey resist Communism.

In 1955, legendary jazz musician Charlie “Chicken” Parker died in New York at age 34.

In 1971, Hafez Assad was confirmed as president of Syria in a referendum.

In 1980, a Chicago jury discovered John Wayne Gacy Jr. responsible of the murders of 33 males and boys. (The following day, Gacy was sentenced to demise; he was executed in Could 1994.)

In 1987, the musical play “Les Miserables” opened on Broadway.

In 1994, the Church of England ordained its first girls monks.

In 2003, Elizabeth Good, the 15-year-old woman who vanished from her bed room 9 months earlier, was discovered alive in a Salt Lake Metropolis suburb with two drifters, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee. (Mitchell is serving a life sentence; Barzee was launched from jail in September 2018.)

In 2011, fifteen passengers have been killed when a tour bus getting back from a Connecticut on line casino scraped alongside a guard rail on the outskirts of New York Metropolis, tipped on its facet and slammed right into a pole that sheared it practically finish to finish. (Driver Ophadell Williams was later acquitted of manslaughter and negligent murder.)

In 2020, the inventory market had its greatest drop for the reason that Black Monday crash of 1987 as fears of financial fallout from the coronavirus disaster deepened; the Dow industrials plunged greater than 2,300 factors, or 10%. The NCAA canceled its basketball tournaments due to the coronavirus, after earlier planning to play in empty arenas. The NHL joined the NBA in suspending play. Main League Baseball delayed the beginning of its season by no less than two weeks. (An abbreviated 60-game season would start in July.)

Ten years in the past: A day after the bloodbath of 16 Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier, President Barack Obama referred to as the episode “completely tragic and heartbreaking,” whereas Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton referred to as it “inexplicable.” Greece carried out the most important debt write-down in historical past, swapping the majority of its privately held bonds with new ones price lower than half their unique worth.

5 years in the past: A bus plowed into individuals participating in an early morning avenue pageant in Haiti, killing no less than 34 of them. Authorities in Mexico recovered New England quarterback Tom Brady’s Tremendous Bowl jersey greater than a month after it had gone lacking from the Patriots’ locker room following the sport.

One 12 months in the past: The town of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s household over the Black man’s demise in police custody, as jury choice continued in a former officer’s homicide trial. Senate Majority Chief Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand referred to as on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, including probably the most highly effective Democratic voices but to requires the governor to go away workplace within the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and groping. (Cuomo would resign 5 months later.)

As we speak’s Birthdays: Politician, diplomat and civil rights activist Andrew Younger is 90. Actor Barbara Feldon is 89. Actor-singer Liza Minnelli is 76. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is 75. Singer-songwriter James Taylor is 74. Former Sen. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., is 74. Rock singer-musician Invoice Payne (Little Feat) is 73. Actor Jon Provost (TV: “Lassie”) is 72. Creator Carl Hiaasen (HY’-ah-sihn) is 69. Rock musician Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) is 66. Actor Lesley Manville is 66. Actor Jerry Levine is 65. Singer Marlon Jackson (The Jackson 5) is 65. Actor Jason Beghe is 62. Actor Courtney B. Vance is 62. Actor Titus Welliver is 60. Former MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry is 60. Actor Julia Campbell is 59. Actor Jake Weber is 59. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-In poor health., is 54. Actor Aaron Eckhart is 54. CNN reporter Jake Tapper is 53. Rock musician Graham Coxon is 53. Nation musician Tommy Bales (Flynnville Practice) is 49. Actor Rhys Coiro is 43. Nation singer Holly Williams is 41. Actor Samm (cq) Levine is 40. Actor Jaimie Alexander is 38. Actor Tyler Patrick Jones is 28.