Today in History – ABC News

In the present day in Historical past

In the present day is Sunday, March 13, the 72nd day of 2022. There are 293 days left within the yr. Daylight saving time returns Sunday at 2 a.m. native time.

In the present day’s Spotlight in Historical past:

In 1925, the Tennessee Common Meeting authorized a invoice prohibiting the educating of the idea of evolution. (Gov. Austin Peay (pee) signed the measure on March 21; Tennessee repealed the regulation in 1967.)

On this date:

In 1781, the seventh planet of the photo voltaic system, Uranus, was found by Sir William Herschel.

In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a measure prohibiting Union navy officers from returning fugitive slaves to their homeowners.

In 1933, banks within the U.S. started to reopen after a “vacation” declared by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1938, famed lawyer Clarence S. Darrow died in Chicago.

In 1943, financier and philanthropist J.P. Morgan Jr., 75, died in Boca Grande, Florida.

In 1946, U.S. Military Pfc. Sadao Munemori was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for sacrificing himself to avoid wasting fellow troopers from a grenade explosion in Seravezza, Italy; he was the one Japanese-American service member so acknowledged within the speedy aftermath of World Warfare II.

In 1954, the Battle of Dien Bien Phu started in the course of the First Indochina Warfare as Viet Minh forces attacked French troops, who had been defeated practically two months later.

In 1995, two People working for U.S. protection contractors in Kuwait, David Daliberti and William Barloon, had been seized by Iraq after they strayed throughout the border; sentenced to eight years in jail, each had been freed later the identical yr.

In 1996, a gunman burst into an elementary college in Dunblane, Scotland, and opened hearth, killing 16 youngsters and one instructor earlier than killing himself.

In 2011, the estimated loss of life toll from Japan’s earthquake and tsunami climbed previous 10,000 as authorities raced to fight the specter of a number of nuclear reactor meltdowns whereas a whole bunch of 1000’s of individuals struggled to search out meals and water.

In 2013, Jorge Bergoglio (HOHR’-hay behr-GOHG’-lee-oh) of Argentina was elected pope, selecting the title Francis; he was the primary pontiff from the Americas and the primary from exterior Europe in additional than a millennium.

In 2020, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black girl, was fatally shot in her residence in Louisville, Kentucky, throughout a botched raid by plainclothes narcotics detectives; no medication had been discovered, and the warrant used to enter by pressure was later discovered to be flawed. (A grand jury introduced no fees towards officers in her loss of life, and prosecutors mentioned two officers who fired at her had been justified as a result of her boyfriend shot at them; one officer was discovered not responsible of endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing into the facet of her residence in the course of the raid.)

Ten years in the past: A resurgent Rick Santorum swept to victory in Republican presidential primaries in Alabama and Mississippi. Twenty-two younger folks coming back from a ski vacation and 6 adults died when their bus crashed inside a tunnel in southern Switzerland. A ferry carrying greater than 200 folks collided with a cargo boat and sank simply in need of Dhaka, Bangladesh; most on board died. Encyclopaedia Britannica Inc. mentioned it will cease publishing print editions of its flagship encyclopedia.

5 years in the past: As soon as the world’s most-wanted fugitive, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, the person often called “Carlos the Jackal,” appeared in a French court docket for a lethal 1974 assault on a Paris procuring arcade that killed two folks. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in jail for the third time.)

One yr in the past: Marvelous Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing nice whose title reign and profession ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died at age 66 at his New Hampshire dwelling.

In the present day’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 97. Songwriter Mike Stoller (STOH’-ler) is 89. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 83. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 82. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 73. Actor William H. Macy is 72. Comic Robin Duke is 68. Actor Dana Delany is 66. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 65. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 62. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 60. Actor Christopher Collet is 54. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Annabeth Gish is 51. Actor Tracy Wells is 51. Rapper-actor Widespread is 50. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 50. Singer Glenn Lewis is 47. Actor Danny Masterson is 46. Actor Noel Fisher is 38. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 38. Actor Emile Hirsch is 37. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 27. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 18.