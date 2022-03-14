Today in History – ABC News

In the present day in Historical past

In the present day is Monday, March 14, the 73rd day of 2022. There are 292 days left within the yr.

In the present day’s Spotlight in Historical past:

On March 14, 1794, Eli Whitney acquired a patent for his cotton gin, an invention that revolutionized America’s cotton trade.

On this date:

In 1879, physicist Albert Einstein was born in Ulm, Germany.

In 1939, the republic of Czechoslovakia was dissolved, opening the best way for Nazi occupation of Czech areas and the separation of Slovakia.

In 1951, through the Korean Battle, United Nations forces recaptured Seoul.

In 1962, Democrat Edward M. Kennedy formally launched in Boston his profitable candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from Massachusetts as soon as held by his brother, President John F. Kennedy. (Edward Kennedy served within the Senate for practically 47 years.)

In 1964, a jury in Dallas discovered Jack Ruby responsible of murdering Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused murderer of President John F. Kennedy, and sentenced him to loss of life. (Each the conviction and loss of life sentence have been overturned, however Ruby died earlier than he might be retried.)

In 1967, the physique of President John F. Kennedy was moved from a brief grave to a everlasting memorial website at Arlington Nationwide Cemetery in Virginia.

In 1980, a LOT (laht) Polish Airways jet crashed whereas trying to land in Warsaw, killing all 87 individuals aboard, together with 22 members of a U.S. novice boxing crew.

In 1990, the Soviet Congress of Individuals’s Deputies held a secret poll that elected Mikhail S. Gorbachev to a brand new, highly effective presidency.

In 1995, American astronaut Norman Thagard grew to become the primary American to enter house aboard a Russian rocket as he and two cosmonauts blasted off aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, headed for the Mir house station.

In 2011, Neil Diamond, Alice Cooper, Tom Waits, Darlene Love, Dr. John and Leon Russell have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame.

In 2015, Robert Durst, a rich eccentric linked to 2 killings and his spouse’s disappearance, was arrested by the FBI in New Orleans on a homicide warrant a day earlier than HBO aired the ultimate episode of a serial documentary about his life. (Durst could be convicted within the taking pictures loss of life of his good friend, Susan Berman; he died in January 2022 whereas serving a life sentence in California.)

In 2018, Stephen Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, died at his dwelling in Cambridge, England, on the age of 76; he had shocked docs by dwelling with the usually deadly sickness ALS for greater than 50 years.

Ten years in the past: President Barack Obama and his spouse, Michelle, hosted a White Home state dinner for British Prime Minister David Cameron and his spouse, Samantha. Earlier, the 2 leaders introduced that NATO forces would hand over the lead fight position in Afghanistan to Afghan forces in 2013 because the U.S. and its allies aimed to get out by the tip of 2014.

5 years in the past: A blustery late-season storm plastered the Northeast with sleet and snow, paralyzing a lot of the Washington-to-Boston hall however falling nicely in need of predicted snow totals in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. Declaring “sufficient is sufficient,” Gen. Robert Neller, the Marine Corps commandant, informed senators that he supposed to repair the issue that led to present and former Corps members sharing nude pictures of feminine Marines on-line and making lewd or threatening feedback about them. Mitch Seavey received his third Iditarod Path Sled Canine Race, turning into the quickest and oldest champion at age 57.

One yr in the past: U.S. authorities arrested and charged two males with assaulting U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick with bear spray through the Jan. 6 riot. (Sicknick collapsed and died at a hospital the following day; a medical expert decided that he suffered a stroke and died from pure causes.) Myanmar’s ruling junta declared martial legislation in elements of the nation’s largest metropolis as safety forces killed dozens of protesters in an more and more deadly crackdown on resistance to the earlier month’s navy coup. Feminine performers together with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift swept the highest honors on the Grammy Awards; Beyoncé’s 28th win made her essentially the most embellished girl in Grammy historical past. Report-setting New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees introduced his retirement after 20 NFL seasons.

In the present day’s Birthdays: Former astronaut Frank Borman is 94. Actor Michael Caine is 89. Composer-conductor Quincy Jones is 89. Actor Raymond J. Barry is 83. Film director Wolfgang Petersen is 81. Nation singer Michael Martin Murphey is 77. Rock musician Walt Parazaider (payr-ah-ZAY’-dur) (previously with Chicago) is 77. Actor Steve Kanaly is 76. Comic Billy Crystal is 74. Actor-writer-comedian-radio character Rick Dees is 71. Nation singer Jann Browne is 68. Actor Adrian Zmed is 68. Prince Albert II, the ruler of Monaco, is 64. Actor Laila Robins is 63. Actor Tamara Tunie (tuh-MAH’-ruh TOO’-nee) is 63. Actor Penny Johnson Jerald is 62. Producer-director-writer Kevin Williamson is 57. Actor Elise Neal is 56. Actor Gary Anthony Williams is 56. Actor Megan Follows is 54. Rock musician Michael Bland is 53. Nation singer Kristian Bush is 52. Actor Betsy Brandt is 49. Actor Grace Park is 48. Actor Daniel Gillies is 46. Actor Corey Stoll is 46. Actor Jake Fogelnest is 43. Actor Chris Klein is 43. Actor Ryan Cartwright (TV: “Kevin Can Wait”) is 41. Actor Kate Maberly is 40. Singer-musician Taylor Hanson (Hanson) is 39. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, is 38. Actor Jamie Bell is 36. Rock musician Este Haim (HY’-uhm) (Haim) is 36. NBA star Stephen Curry is 34. Actor Ansel Elgort is 28. Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles is 25. Actor James Freedson-Jackson (Movie: “The Unusual Ones”) is 20.