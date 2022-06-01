() Today’s News from The Marsh Proj and NPR: How the Newest Federal Prison Quickly Became One of The Deadliest | Press releases

() In the present day’s Information from The Marsh Proj and NPR: How the Latest Federal Jail Shortly Turned Considered one of The Deadliest
(Black PR Wire) New York, NY — In the present day, The Marshall Mission and NPR launched a new investigation into the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, a brand new federal jail that has shortly turn out to be one of many deadliest, with 5 suspected homicides and two suicides in underneath two years.
Males in USP Thomson are locked down for almost 24 hours a day — with a cellmate. And together with the fixed risk of violence, dozens of males at Thomson reported they have been being chained and shackled for hours or days by employees, in restraints so tight they reduce into their flesh. Many mentioned they have been denied meals and water and compelled to sit down in their very own waste.
“They’re actually afraid for his or her lives,” mentioned Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder, deputy authorized director of the Washington Attorneys’ Committee for Civil Rights and City Affairs. “[But] in the event that they refuse to be known as with an individual who they assume might kill them … they get pulled out of the cell and put into restraints as a punishment.”
Federal prisons throughout the nation are dealing with rising scrutiny over outbreaks of violence and abuse by officers. However there’s been little nationwide consideration paid thus far to the continued violence at Thomson. Our reporting builds on the 2016 groundbreaking investigation, “The Deadly Consequences of Solitary with a Cellmate,” in collaboration with NPR, which first uncovered the hazard of double-celling and the abuse of restraints within the Bureau of Prisons.
Christie Thompson, employees author for The Marshall Mission, and Joe Shapiro at NPR can focus on the main points of this joint investigation. Let me know for those who’d like to rearrange an interview.
