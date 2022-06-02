() Today’s News from The Marsh Proj and NPR: How the Newest Federal Prison Quickly Became One of The Deadliest | Press releases

() At the moment’s Information from The Marsh Proj and NPR: How the Latest Federal Jail Shortly Grew to become One in every of The Deadliest
(Black PR Wire) New York, NY — At the moment, The Marshall Challenge and NPR launched a new investigation into the U.S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois, a brand new federal jail that has rapidly grow to be one of many deadliest, with 5 suspected homicides and two suicides in below two years.
Males in USP Thomson are locked down for practically 24 hours a day — with a cellmate. And together with the fixed risk of violence, dozens of males at Thomson reported they have been being chained and shackled for hours or days by workers, in restraints so tight they minimize into their flesh. Many stated they have been denied meals and water and compelled to take a seat in their very own waste.
“They’re actually afraid for his or her lives,” stated Jacqueline Kutnik-Bauder, deputy authorized director of the Washington Legal professionals’ Committee for Civil Rights and City Affairs. “[But] in the event that they refuse to be known as with an individual who they assume may kill them … they get pulled out of the cell and put into restraints as a punishment.”
Federal prisons throughout the nation are dealing with rising scrutiny over outbreaks of violence and abuse by officers. However there’s been little nationwide consideration paid to this point to the continued violence at Thomson. Our reporting builds on the 2016 groundbreaking investigation, “The Deadly Consequences of Solitary with a Cellmate,” in collaboration with NPR, which first uncovered the hazard of double-celling and the abuse of restraints within the Bureau of Prisons.
Christie Thompson, workers author for The Marshall Challenge, and Joe Shapiro at NPR can talk about the small print of this joint investigation. Let me know in case you’d like to rearrange an interview.
