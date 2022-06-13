Todd Golden Summer Speaking Tour Announced

Todd Golden

Colin Castleton

Date Location Site Tickets

June 28 Miami | Hosted by Gator Club of Miami ® Hyatt Regency Coral Gables $5 – Purchase

July 14 Panama City | Hosted by Panhandle Gator Club ® Captain Anderson’s Event Center $15 – Purchase

August 18 Sarasota | Hosted by Sarasota County Gator Club ® Art Ovation Hotel TBA







New Florida males’s basketball head coachwill make three stops across the state of Florida this summer time, giving followers a possibility to listen to straight from Golden forward of his first season at UF.Announced as Florida’s head coach on March 18, Golden involves UF after main San Francisco to its first NCAA Tournament look since 1998. His profession path has taken him by way of the Ivy League, the Southeastern Conference and the West Coast Conference earlier than returning to the SEC to steer the Gators.Since coming to Florida, Golden has retained the core of Florida’s roster, together with All-SEC huge man. Florida has additionally added a quartet of incoming transfers and introduced in a pair of in-state freshmen.