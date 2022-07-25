Toddler airlifted to the hospital after Florida City shooting

MIAMI – A toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in Florida City.

Two-year-old Makai Louissaint was shot in the leg. The toddler’s aunt instructed CBS4 the household was hanging out on their entrance porch once they started listening to gunshots.

“It just happened so fast, my life was in danger,” stated Teri Louissaint.

She stated initially they did not notice the boy had been shot as a result of he wasn’t crying.

“I’m checking and checking because I see blood between my legs, and I’m like ‘it’s not me,’ and then we looked over there and it was him,” stated Louissaint.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. close to SW tenth Avenue and sixth place.

Reached by cellphone, Makai’s grandmother stated, “I’m not doing good. I just want y’all to catch the person who did it.”

Several residents alongside SW sixth Place had been impacted by the barrage of bullets. More than six autos had been broken by gunfire. One automobile, that neighbors stated belonged to a pastor, was hit greater than 12 instances.

“It was so loud, I jumped out of bed and ran to my room, my mom ran to her room,” stated Kathleen Luna, who lives a number of properties down from the toddler’s household.

“Right now what we’re really trying to figure out is what’s the next step? Who is going to pay for our car damages? What are we going to do, who’s going to pay for this, and what is the city going to do because this is not acceptable,” stated Luna, whose automobile was hit at the very least 4 instances throughout the drive-by.

Neighbors stated this wasn’t the first time a shooting occurred close to their properties they usually need one thing finished earlier than issues escalate.

“I just want to be able to sit down outside of my house. I should be able to be on my porch and relax,” stated Luna.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Florida City Police or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers.