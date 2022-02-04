Toledo vs. Ball State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 4 prediction from proven computer model

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Ball State Cardinals and the Toledo Rockets will face off at 9 p.m. ET Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Ball State is 10-11 overall and 7-2 at home, while Toledo is 18-4 overall and 6-4 on the road. Toledo has won the last three head-to-head matchups.
The Rockets are favored by eight points in the latest Ball State vs. Toledo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 155.5. Before entering any Toledo vs. Ball State picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Ball State vs. Toledo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Toledo vs. Ball State:
- Ball State vs. Toledo spread: Ball State +8
- Ball State vs. Toledo over-under: 155.5 points
Featured Game | Ball State Cardinals vs. Toledo Rockets
What you need to know about Ball State
The Cardinals found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 87-63 punch to the gut against the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday. Ball State had a sloppy game with four more turnovers (15) than assists (11). Jalen Windham led the team with 17 points off the bench while Payton Sparks (13) was the only other player in double figures.
The loss ended a three-game winning streak for the Cardinals who dropped to 5-5 in the MAC. Ball State has really struggled on the defensive end this season by allowing 76.5 points per game. That ranks 330th out of 358 Division I teams and Ball State also ranks 10th out of 12 MAC teams in points allowed.
What you need to know about Toledo
Meanwhile, the Rockets made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday and carried off an 86-66 win. It was their ninth consecutive win as Toledo moved to 10-1 in conference play. All but two of the wins have come by double digits and JT Shumate led the Rockets with 24 points.
Toledo ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.6 on average. It is led by sophomore Ryan Rollins’ 20 points per game as Rollins has continued his progression after being named MAC Rookie of the Year last season. Rollins leads the conference in points per game and he also does it on the defensive end, ranking second in the MAC with two steals per contest.
How to make Toledo vs. Ball State picks
The model has simulated Ball State vs. Toledo 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Toledo vs. Ball State? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,400 on its top-rated college basketball picks the last five years, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL