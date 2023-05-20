Tom Brady gives inspirational message to top rookie QBs, explains why it’s no ‘big deal’ where you got drafted

The top 4 quarterbacks decided on within the 2023 NFL Draft had the privilege of assembly with Tom Brady this week to discuss entrepreneurship and emblem development. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis attended a lunch at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s space within the corporate of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and musician Travis Scott. A video emerged from the lunch appearing Brady giving the rookie signal-callers a glimpse into his aggressive nature.

Levis was once handed over within the first spherical however drafted through the Tennessee Titans at No. 33 total. Brady informed him, “going in the second round, in the end, that’s not really that big of a deal.” He then became to Young, decided on No. 1 total through the Carolina Panthers, and remarked that going first total was once nice, nevertheless it wasn’t a large deal in the end. Brady famously was once decided on within the 6th spherical through the New England Patriots, however he in the long run advanced into the most productive quarterback of all time.

This yr’s quarterback draft elegance is intriguing as a result of at one level or any other all 4 of the top quarterbacks had been believed to have a shot at being picked No. 1 total. This marked the fourth time within the not unusual draft technology through which 3 quarterbacks had been decided on throughout the top 4 choices. Furthermore, for the primary time in NFL Draft historical past, Black quarterbacks had been taken first and 2nd total. There had been 12 quarterbacks drafted within the first 5 rounds, making it the easiest quantity within the not unusual draft technology.