Tom Brady is back – Social media reacts to TB12 unretiring from NFL

Retirement? What retirement?

On a day dominated by school basketball, Tom Brady turned the highlight squarely again on the NFL with one unanticipated tweet.

TB12’s message started, “These previous two months I’ve realized my place continues to be on the sphere and never within the stands.”



The TL;DR (too lengthy; did not learn) model? Brady is again.

The 44-year-old can be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he performed with for the previous two seasons. Brady earned his seventh Tremendous Bowl ring with Tampa on the conclusion of the 2020 season after his 20-year tenure with the New England Patriots got here to an finish.

These previous two months I’ve realized my place continues to be on the sphere and never within the stands. That point will come. However it’s not now. I like my teammates, and I like my supportive household. They make all of it doable. I am coming again for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished enterprise LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

From Bucs WR Mike Evans‘ emphatic present of help to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey‘s reduction, this is what the sports activities world needed to say concerning the return of the GOAT:

LFG! — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) March 13, 2022

😁 — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) March 13, 2022

LFG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

LFGGG — Nick Leverett (@_BigNick74) March 14, 2022

LFG!!! Simply unreal — Tristan Wirfs (@TristanWirfs78) March 14, 2022

Wait was Brady hacked??? — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 13, 2022

THANK YOU❕ throw that final landing on someone else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Is that this Brady’s wedding ceremony reward to Pat? — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 13, 2022

I take a nap and get up to Tom Brady coming again haha good 😂 — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) March 13, 2022

!! Good for soccer 🐐 https://t.co/JAa545DWAT — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 13, 2022

Tom mentioned ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/Rxl6dgixBN — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 13, 2022

guess not https://t.co/23Mr5kj0CA — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 13, 2022