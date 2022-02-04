Tom Brady posts emotional tribute highlighting time with Patriots, Buccaneers, his family

Tom Brady once again celebrated the end of his NFL career on social media on Thursday morning. This time, the Patriots were more prominently featured in his tribute.

Brady caught some flak for not including a single mention of the Patriots in his initial retirement statement posted to Instagram. His most recent social media post was a bit more balanced.

Brady tweeted a minute-long video highlighting some of the best moments of his career on Thursday. While the Bucs were mentioned during it, his 20 years with the Patriots were more prominently featured.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible pic.twitter.com/3jmNWid9ZB

— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2022

Most notably, Brady spotlighted his return to Foxboro earlier during the 2021 NFL season, during which the Buccaneers beat the Patriots 19-17. He included clips of an interview during which he discussed what his time in New England meant to him.

“You know, it’s been my home for 20 years, so I had the best memories,” Brady said. “My kids were born here. I’ll be part of this community for a long time.”

Brady’s post comes a couple of days after a report surfaced that Patriots owner Robert Kraft threw a “temper tantrum” after New England was snubbed in Brady’s retirement announcement.

Since his initial post, Brady has thanked the Patriots in a tweet, called Bill Belichick “the greatest coach in NFL history,” and now has added Thursday’s video featuring the Patriots to his farewell posts.

As expected, there doesn’t appear to be any ill will between the veteran quarterback and his team of 20 years.

