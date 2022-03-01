Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski autographed football from Super Bowl LII selling at auction for $69K

Rob Gronkowski is currently deciding on his football future, but he is still making money on his NFL accomplishments. During a recent auction with Heritage Auctions, a Gronkowski-signed football was sold to the highest bidder for $69,000.

The ball was from a touchdown pass Tom Brady tossed to Gronkowski in Super Bowl LII when the two were with the New England Patriots. Gronkowski is probably specifically happy with the exact sum the football sold for. As it turns out, so is Brady. The retired QB got in on the fun via Twitter on Tuesday.

That was one of the highest-scoring Super Bowls the NFL has ever seen, as the Patriots fell, 41-33, at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. In that particular game, Gronk caught a team-high nine passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns — both of which came in the second half.

Gronkowski has spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a brief retirement. The five-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team and produced another strong campaign in 2021. However, Brady announced his retirement after the 2021 season, so it’s unclear if Gronkowski wants to continue playing with another quarterback.

Whenever Gronkowski decides to hang up his cleats for good, he’ll go down as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game.