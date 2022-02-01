Tom Brady retires: A rundown of NFL records the former Patriots, Bucs QB owns after legendary career

Tom Brady’s career has come to an end after 22 legendary seasons in the NFL. The 44-year-old leaves the game of football as the most decorated player in NFL history and is widely considered to be the greatest of all time. Over those two-plus decades, the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft was able to completely rewrite the record books and now owns nearly every meaningful accolade.
As Brady closes the book on his playing career, let’s run through all of the notable records he owns, which include some that may never be broken in the NFL again.
Career (regular-season and playoffs)
- Most Super Bowl titles by a player: 7
- Most games won by a player: 278
- Most games played by a quarterback: 365
- Most games started by a quarterback: 363
- Most combined passing attempts: 13,172
- Most combined passing completions: 8,428
- Most combined touchdown passes: 710
- Most combined passing yards: 97,569
- Most game-winning drives: 67
- Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 51
- Most times sacked: 622
Regular season
- Most games won by a player: 243
- Most wins on the road by a quarterback: 110
- Most wins at home by a quarterback: 133
- Only quarterback to have three consecutive games with 300 or more passing yards, three or more touchdown passes and zero interceptions
- Most quarterback starts: 316
- Most games by a quarterback: 318
- Oldest quarterback to start and win a game: 44
- Oldest quarterback to lead the league in passing yards: 44 (5,316 yards in 2021)
- Most yards in a single season for a quarterback aged 40 and older: 5,316 (age 44)
- Oldest player to win NFL MVP: 40
- Most career passing yards with one team: 74,571 (Patriots)
- Most career passing yards: 84,520
- Most seasons with at least 3,000 yards passing: 19
- Most career passing completions: 7,263
- Most career passing attempts: 11,317
- Most career touchdown passes: 624
- Most games with a touchdown pass: 275
- Most games with multiple touchdown passes: 198
- Most games with three touchdown passes: 101
- Most games with four touchdown passes: 39
- Most consecutive games with two touchdown passes and no interceptions: 9
- Most games with at least 300 passing yards and no interceptions: 58
- Most games with three touchdown passes and no interceptions: 66
- Most games with four touchdown passes and no interceptions: 28
- Most seasons with at least 20 touchdown passes: 19
- Most seasons as passing touchdowns leader: 5
- Most touchdown passes in a season as starting QB aged 40 or older: 43 (2021)
Playoffs
- Most consecutive seasons in the NFL playoffs by a team, player or head coach: 13
- Most wins: 35
- Most games started: 47
- Most teams beaten by a quarterback: 19
- Most stadiums won in by a quarterback: 13
- Most games won by a starting quarterback: 34
- Most consecutive wins by a starting quarterback: 10 (2001–2005)
- Most consecutive wins to start a career by a starting quarterback: 10 (2001, 2003–2005)
- Most postseason touchdown passes to different players: 34
- Most touchdown passes: 86
- Most passing yards: 13,049
- Most passes completed: 1,165
- Most passes attempted: 1,855
- Most passes intercepted: 39
- Most NFL conference championship appearances by a starting quarterback: 14
- Most NFL conference championship wins by a starting quarterback: 10
- Oldest quarterback to win an AFC title game: 41 years, 5 months, 17 days
- Oldest quarterback to win an NFC title game: 43 years, 174 days
- Most career 300-plus passing yard games: 16
- Most game-winning drives: 14
- Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 9
- Most multi-touchdown passing games: 27
Super Bowl
- Most wins as a player: 7
- Most Super Bowl MVPs: 5
- Most Super Bowl appearances: 10
- More wins than any one NFL franchise has in total
- Is the only quarterback to win the Super Bowl for both the AFC and NFC
- Most touchdown passes: 21
- Most passing yards: 3,039
- Most passing yards in a Super Bowl (505)
- Most passes completed: 277
- Most passes completed in a Super Bowl (43)
- Most passes attempted: 421
- Most passes attempted in a Super Bowl (62)
- Oldest QB to start a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, and 5 days
- Oldest QB to win a Super Bowl: 43 years, 6 months, and 5 days
- Oldest player to win Super Bowl MVP: 43 years, 6 months, and 5 days
- Most consecutive completions in a single Super Bowl: 16 (XLVI)
- Most game-winning drives: 6
