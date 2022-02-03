Tom Brady retires: Bill Belichick releases farewell statement, calls him ‘the ultimate competitor and winner’

Tom Brady continues to receive farewell messages throughout the NFL in the day after his retirement. The latest one may be the most significant.

Bill Belichick released a statement congratulating Brady on his retirement from the league, as the two were side by side for 20 seasons before Brady left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick had nothing but praise and thanks for his former quarterback, who he won six Super Bowls with in the two decades they were together.

Here’s Belichick’s statement, via the Patriots Twitter account:

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the No. 1 player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational.

“Tom was professional on and off the field and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I think Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots over 20 years.”

Belichick and Brady won 219 regular season games together, which is the most in NFL history. The duo compiled a 249-64 record for a .774 win percentage, winning 17 division titles, nine AFC championships and six Super Bowls. In the postseason, the Patriots were 30-11 with Brady and Belichick. The 249 wins as a duo (including playoffs) are 105 more than Drew Brees and Sean Payton for the most in NFL history.

Belichick’s record without Brady is a stain on his Hall of Fame resume, but there’s no question the duo was the best the league has ever seen.