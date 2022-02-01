Tom Brady retires: New York, Philadelphia news outlets poke fun at QB’s few Super Bowl blunders

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retiring brings up many different emotions for fans. Some are thrilled, some are thinking “finally” at the 44-year-old’s announcement and some fans are sad. Two cities took this opportunity to make fun of Brady’s very few Super Bowl blunders.

New outlets from both New York and Philadelphia trolled Brady in tweets about the QB’s retirement.

NBC New York wrote, “#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here.”

As Pats fan surely remember, the Giants robbed Brady of a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII in 2007, leaving New England stunned. Then four years later, the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Those were Brady’s first two Super Bowl losses and, if you’re a Giants fan, are two games you can forever bring up to Patriots fans.

Philadelphia got in on the fun, too. News outlet FOX 29 Philly also joked about their Super Bowl victory over TB12, writing, “Tom Brady, known for dropping a pass in Super Bowl LII and failing to shake Nick Foles’ hand, has announced his retirement from the NFL.”

The news outlet was referencing when Brady went from quarterback to wide receiver for one play in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles. Brady was wide open on the trick play, but dropped the pass intended for him. The Eagles went on to win that game 41-33. FOX 29 Philly did conveniently forget to mention Brady’s Super Bowl victory over the Eagles in 2004.