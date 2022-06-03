Tom Brady reveals the most brutal hit he’s ever taken during his 22 years in the NFL

Tom Brady has been taking part in within the NFL for 22 seasons and in that point, he is taken a bunch of brutal hits, however solely a type of hits ranks because the worst one he is ever taken and we now know which one that’s as a result of Brady revealed the reply this week.

Throughout a roundtable dialogue hosted by J.J. Watt at “The Match,” Brady was requested if he remembered probably the most vicious hit he is ever taken and who delivered it. Not solely did Brady bear in mind the hit, however he recalled practically each single element although it occurred greater than 20 years in the past.

“Nate Clements,” Brady stated when asked who delivered the hit. “I used to be operating, I used to be like one-yard behind the road of scrimmage, I slid late. My helmet went about 10 yards again.”

After you see the hit, you will in all probability perceive why Brady thinks it was probably the most brutal hit of his profession.

The hit occurred throughout Brady’s first yr because the Patriots’ beginning quarterback again in 2001. The Patriots have been taking part in a December sport in Buffalo, which implies the temperatures have been frigid. The hit occurred within the third quarter with the Patriots main 6-3, and now, I am gong to cease stalling so we will watch the hit.

There it’s. That is probably the most brutal hit Tom Brady has taken in his 22-year profession. The hit was delivered by Clements, who was a rookie in 2001.

Regardless of the hit, Brady was in a position to keep within the sport and lead the Patriots to a 12-9 win in extra time. The Patriots completed the season 11-5 and gained the AFC East on a tiebreaker over the Dolphins, who additionally completed 11-5. If the the Patriots had misplaced that sport, they probably would not have gained the division.

After all, not solely did they find yourself successful the division that yr, however additionally they ended up successful the Tremendous Bowl. That hit might need additionally impressed Brady to hate the Payments, as a result of he is dominated them ever since. In his 22-year profession, Brady has a 33-Three document in opposition to Buffalo.