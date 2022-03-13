Tom Brady reverses retirement decision, announces he will be returning for 23rd season

NFL quarterback Tom Brady introduced Sunday that he realized he stepped away from the sport of soccer too quickly.Solely six weeks into his retirement, Brady mentioned on Twitter that he can be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.”These previous two months I’ve realized my place remains to be on the sphere and never within the stands,” Brady wrote. “That point will come. But it surely’s not now. I like my teammates, and I like my supportive household. They make all of it doable. I’m coming again for my 23rd season in Tampa.”Brady additionally included two pictures within the tweet — one in all him on the sphere and one in all his spouse and youngsters.

