Tom Brady says he’s returning to the NFL after announcing retirement: “My place is still on the field”

Tom Brady introduced Sunday that he is returning to skilled soccer, lower than two months after he mentioned he was retiring from the NFL. The 44-year-old quarterback mentioned he’ll as soon as once more play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the place he spent the final two seasons after ending a 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

“These previous two months I’ve realized my place remains to be on the sphere and never within the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That point will come. But it surely’s not now. I like my teammates, and I like my supportive household. They make all of it attainable. I am coming again for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

The Buccaneers celebrated the announcement on Twitter, writing “Tampa Tom is BACK.”

Brady, who has gained seven Tremendous Bowls — greater than another participant in NFL historical past — first introduced his retirement on February 1, writing that it was “time to focus my time and vitality on different issues that require my consideration.”

“I’ve all the time believed the game of soccer is an ‘all-in’ proposition – if a 100% aggressive dedication is not there, you will not succeed, and success is what I like a lot about our sport,” Brady wrote on Instagram on the time. “There’s a bodily, psychological, and emotional problem EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential. And I’ve tried my perfect these previous 22 years.”

“That is tough for me to jot down, however right here it goes: I’m not going to make that aggressive dedication anymore,” he mentioned.

Brady is one in all, if not probably the most, achieved soccer gamers of all time. He gained six Tremendous Bowls with the Patriots and, after signing with Tampa Bay in 2020, he helped ship the staff’s first Tremendous Bowl win since 2003. He has additionally been named Tremendous Bowl MVP 5 occasions and gained the NFL MVP award thrice. Brady has additionally been chosen to play within the Professional Bowl 15 occasions all through his profession.

Brady additionally holds the data for many passing touchdowns and most passing yards in a profession.

