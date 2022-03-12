Tom Brady watches Cristiano Ronaldo score Man United hat trick

Tom Brady was in attendance as Man United beat Tottenham in an exciting sport. Getty

The VIP seats at Previous Trafford are all the time good for star recognizing, and Saturday’s Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur was no exception, with legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady the primary attraction.

Right here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I would fist pump should you rating Harry however I am using with @ManUtd at this time. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

Brady, who lately retired after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — owned by the Glazer household, which additionally owns Man United — tweeted simply after kickoff that he was excited to see the showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

And, as was so typically the case throughout a profession through which he gained seven Tremendous Bowls, the previous Bucs and New England Patriots artificial the fitting name together with his choose.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a long-range effort within the 12th minute, then discovered the web once more seven minutes earlier than half-time. Spurs cancelled out each efforts with targets of their very own, however Ronaldo got here up clutch — identical to Brady himself did so typically throughout his storied profession — to seal United’s win after 81 minutes.

As for Kane, the self-confessed Brady fan who has expressed a want to be an NFL kicker, did handle to transform a first-half penalty — Brady known as that too! — nevertheless it was Ronaldo’s day.

After the sport, Brady made his method right down to the Previous Trafford turf and caught up with the person of the hour. Which left us with only one query: What do GOATs speak about?

Possibly Brady was telling Ronaldo about his personal successes on English soil; in two wins with the Patriots at Wembley Stadium, he threw seven landing passes.