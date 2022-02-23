Tom Brady will play himself in an upcoming Super Bowl road-trip comedy, per report

Tom Brady hasn’t ruled out a return to the NFL, despite just announcing his retirement this February. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback is already pivoting to the next stage of his career: Hollywood. The 44-year-old Brady is set to play himself in 80 for Brady, an upcoming Super Bowl road-trip comedy, according to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter.

Also produced by Brady, the movie will co-star big-screen legends Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field as four Patriots fans who road-trip to Super Bowl LI, when Brady overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons for his fifth Lombardi Trophy. Brady was “deeply involved with the inception of the project,” per Kit, developing it alongside producer Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures, Silver Linings Playbook). Production on the film, from Paramount Pictures, is slated to begin this spring.

It’s unclear how much Brady will appear in the movie, which has tapped Kyle Marvin, producer of the 2019 dramedy The Climb, as its director. But the QB is part of the cast in addition to overseeing involvement from his production company, 199 Productions.

Marvin and Michael Covino wrote 80 for Brady‘s latest script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, according to Kit, with the latter duo best known for co-writing Booksmart (2019), a Golden Globe-nominated coming-of-age comedy.