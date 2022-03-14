Tom Brady’s ‘final’ career touchdown ball sells for over $518K at auction

The ball that Tom Brady threw 55 yards to Mike Evans that became a landing within the 2022 NFC Divisional spherical offered at public sale for $518,628 on Saturday. Brady’s landing go minimize the Los Angeles Rams’ result in seven with 3:20 remaining, however the Buccaneers misplaced 30-27 to the eventual Tremendous Bowl champions.

The ball went for such a big sum as a result of, on the time, it was assumed that ball was the final landing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB had thrown in his storied NFL profession. It was, till Brady introduced on Sunday night time that he was popping out of his temporary retirement and shall be enjoying for the Bucs once more subsequent season.

After catching Brady’s landing within the recreation in opposition to the Rams, Evans heaved the ball into the stands. A fan who caught the ball then consigned it. The beginning bid for Brady’s remaining landing ball was $100,000, and a complete of 23 individuals positioned bids till the eventual $518,628 sale. Gilroy anticipated the ball would promote for $1 million — practically double the precise sale value.

Brady’s first profession landing go with the New England Patriots — a 21-yarder to Terry Glenn on Oct. 14, 2001 — was additionally thrown into the stands by his receiver. That ball offered for $428,841 through Lelands final June.

“Tom Brady is the GOAT and his remaining NFL TD go soccer is one for the ages,” Lelands director of acquisitions Jordan Gilroy said, per USA At present. “It is extremely ironic that each his first and final ever landing go footballs had been tossed into the stands.”

Brady, 44, introduced his retirement on Feb. 1 after a 22-year profession with the Patriots and Buccaneers. A former sixth-round choose, Brady established himself as the sport’s biggest participant by successful seven Tremendous Bowls, making 15 Professional Bowls and incomes three MVP awards. He got here out of retirement on Sunday.