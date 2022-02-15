Tom Brady’s peers believe he still wants to play in NFL; Buccaneers QB could be eyeing new team, per report

Tom Brady revealed on his “Let’s Go!” podcast this week that he’s “super content and happy” with his decision to retire following the 2021 NFL season. But the former Buccaneers and Patriots quarterback added that he plans to take his next steps “day by day” and said “nothing’s promised for us,” echoing the contemplative nature of previous comments on the show, in which he refused to rule out a future comeback. Behind the scenes, some of Brady’s peers believe the QB still wants to play, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, and it’s possible the seven-time Super Bowl champion could be eyeing a new team if/when he returns.

“A lot of people feel like (Brady) was almost forced in that direction (to retire),” Giardi said of the QB’s postseason announcement, which came after initial denials from his own camp, “and doesn’t wanna go in that direction just yet.”

Brady himself has countered that notion by publicly expressing a desire to spend time with family and pursue other ventures outside of football, but he has also left the door open for a return. Several former teammates, including Patriots running back Brandon Bolden and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, have already predicted the QB will come back.

As for finding a new team, Brady is officially under contract with the Buccaneers for one more season, unless Tampa Bay releases him after June 1 to save 2022 salary cap space (it could also place him on the reserve/retired list to free up space). But some close to the QB believe Brady, who has already praised the Rams’ aggressive approach en route to winning Super Bowl LVI, would consider another relocation.

“The situation in Tampa — they ran it back last year, they didn’t win a title,” Giardi reported. “Now, there’s some cap concerns. Can they bring everybody back? It doesn’t seem that’s gonna be the case. Maybe, just maybe, Tom Brady is looking elsewhere, and saying, ‘I can’t win a title here, but maybe I can win one elsewhere.’ … He did not close the door on playing football.”