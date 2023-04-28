Tom Thumb turns 75 with 75-pallet food bank donation





Tom Thumb, a North Texas grocery chain, is celebrating its seventy fifth yr within the grocery business via donating 75 pallets of non-perishable merchandise to the North Texas Food Bank. The donation comes as food banks and food pantries proceed to peer an higher want for donations.

To mark the instance, the corporate’s leaders joined forces with the food bank on the Tom Thumb retailer positioned on Lovers Lane and Greenville in Dallas at hand over the donation. The pieces donated come with Tom Thumb’s Own Brands of peanut butter, canned hen, canned greens, and mac ‘n’ cheese. Tom Thumb additionally partnered with different distributors, similar to Barilla, Kellogg’s, Hormel Foods, Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls, Quaker, McKee Foods, Flowers Bakery, Mondelez, Pampers, and Nestle Purina for the force.

Thanks to the more than one donations, 3 tractor-trailers stuffed with food pieces had been brought to the food bank. Wes Jackson, Tom Thumb Division President, shared, “Since the founding of Tom Thumb, giving back to the community has always been a company focus. We are in the people business and are so glad to know this product will directly benefit our North Texas neighbors who are facing food insecurity.”