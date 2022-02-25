Tommy Davidson Talks ‘Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ & More!

Dwelling legend

Tommy Davidson is again as frenetic father Oscar Proud in “The Proud Household: Louder and Prouder” that follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Household as they navigate fashionable life with hilarity and coronary heart.

The 2020s brings new profession highs for mother Trudy, wilder desires for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, together with a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has lots to show her, bullying social media influencers who wish to cancel her and her personal teenage hormones. Penny’s associates return, together with Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael.

Penny’s Suga Mama additionally returns, prepared as ever to dispense robust love or a delicate hand at any time when Penny wants it. Among the many new faces are Maya and KG, new children who not solely must take care of the struggles of being the brand new child but in addition having two dads, a primary for Smithville.

The buzzy reboot sees the return of Kyla Pratt (“Penny Proud”) together with Tommy Davidson (“Oscar Proud”), Paula Jai Parker (“Trudy Proud”), JoMarie Payton (“Suga Mama”), Cedric the Entertainer (“Uncle Bobby”), Karen Malina White (“Dijonay Jones”), Alisa Reyes (“LaCienega Boulevardez”), and Soleil Moon Frye (“Zoey Howzer”).

Recurring solid members embody Keke Palmer (“Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Billy Porter (“Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Zachary Quinto (“Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Artist “A Boogie” Dubose (“Francis ‘KG’ Leibowitz-Jenkins”), Asante Blackk (“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Brown”), and thee EJ Johnson (“Michael Collins”).

“I noticed a household that jogged my memory of my very own — I even had boy-girl twins in my household,” mentioned Palmer in an interview with the NY Times. “That was a present that represented what my Black American tradition regarded like. I assumed they received it proper!”

We had the pleasure of chatting with Davidson who talked the louder and prouder reboot, voicing Oscar Proud 20 years later, the influence of ‘Strictly Enterprise’ 31 years later, streaming period vs. ’90s TV period, and extra in our interview you possibly can view beneath:

The primary two episodes at the moment are streaming completely on Disney Plus.