Tony Awards & Carnegie Mellon University Honor High School Teacher With 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon College (CMU) introduced that drama instructor Roshunda Jones-Koumba of G. W. Carver Magnet Excessive Faculty in Houston will obtain the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Training Award.
The Excellence in Theatre Training Award was co-founded in 2014 by the Tony Awards and CMU to acknowledge high Ok-12 drama lecturers and to have fun arts training. Jones-Koumba will obtain her award on the 75th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, at Radio Metropolis Music Corridor in New York Metropolis.
A panel of theatre consultants from The American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League and Carnegie Mellon College chosen Jones-Koumba from a nationwide name for entries. Impassioned endorsements from college students previous and current, together with friends from the humanities neighborhood in Houston—corresponding to The C. Lee Turner Black Theatre Educators’ Caucus—helped make Jones-Koumba a standout.
As one pupil put it: “I’ve been in awe of her imaginative and prescient; her tireless work ethic; the numerous hours; blood, sweat, tears, cash, meals that she’s given to her college students locally round her. And he or she taught us, normally black and brown youngsters from internal metropolis communities, that we might do something.”
Along with her instructing obligations, Jones-Koumba is a director on the G. W. Carver Theatre, the place the “Panther Gamers Troupe #6753” has earned a number of regional and nationwide awards for his or her thespian competitors items and one-act performs. The Panther Gamers underneath her path even have earned a number of Tommy Tune Awards for musical theatre. Amongst different performing arts laurels, Jones-Koumba is a previous recipient of the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Trainer of the 12 months Award; the Worldwide Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award; and she or he was just lately inducted into the Texas Thespians Corridor of Fame.
“Our college students are doing wonderful issues. Many are working actors on stage and on tv; some are persevering with their training; some are pursuing careers outdoors of performing. In theatre we settle for all, so that you’re not afraid to be your self. And that offers you confidence to do something you need, lets you work with totally different folks, and to be a greater all-around individual,” Jones-Koumba stated.
“Theatre is Life. I’m very grateful to The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon College for this honor.”
The Excellence in Theatre Training Award acknowledges a Ok-12 theatre educator within the U.S. who has demonstrated exemplary affect on the lives of scholars and who embodies the very best requirements of the occupation. Jones-Koumba will obtain $10,00zero for of G. W. Carver Magnet Excessive Faculty’s theatre program and tickets to the Tony Awards and Gala. Jones-Koumba’s college students may even obtain a visiting Grasp Class taught by CMU Drama professors.
“Theatre training opens college students’ minds to disclose their potential, whether or not onstage or off, by creative expression and inclusivity. That doesn’t occur by probability. It occurs by arduous work, numerous hours and a tireless dedication that drama lecturers know higher than most. Roshunda takes that dedication to a complete new degree, and we’re honored to current the Excellence in Theatre Training Award to her this 12 months,” stated Heather Hitchens, president and chief government officer of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.
“In our more and more complicated society, lecturers function unimaginable champions and mentors for younger folks, serving to them to find their passions and obtain their desires,” stated Carnegie Mellon College President Farnam Jahanian.
“Roshunda Jones-Koumba is an enthusiastic champion for her college students, and her distinctive theatre training program empowers them to turn into leaders in any discipline. That’s the ability of the humanities, and that’s the reason CMU is so proud to current this award in recognition of her affect.”
Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing dwell coast-to-coast, on Sunday, June 12 (8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Dwell Jap Time/5:00 p.m. to eight:00 p.m., Dwell Pacific Time) on the CBS Tv Community, and streaming dwell and on demand on Paramount+. Julianne Hough and Darren Criss will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” one hour of unique content material streaming dwell, solely on Paramount+ (7:00 p.m. to eight:00 p.m., Jap Time/4:00 p.m. to five:00 p.m., Pacific Time.)
