Front Page

Tony Buzbee’s River Oaks mansion hits the market for $27.5M

February 14, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments



Houston trial lawyer Tony Buzbee’s River Oaks mansion is now on the market.

The residence located at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard has an asking price of $27.5 million, making it the second-most expensive home listing in the city.

According to the report, the red brick mansion is 12,250 square feet and stretches across a one-acre lot.

The home features five bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom.

Additionally, the home features three half-baths.

Other details from the listing boast a family room, library, new study, wine cellar, home theater, gym, game room and more.

The residence also includes a guest suite with a private entry.

According to the listing, Bitcoin is an accepted form of payment for the $27.5 million mansion.

A photo gallery of the home can be viewed at HAR.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram