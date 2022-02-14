Tony Buzbee’s River Oaks mansion hits the market for $27.5M

Houston trial lawyer Tony Buzbee’s River Oaks mansion is now on the market.

The residence located at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard has an asking price of $27.5 million, making it the second-most expensive home listing in the city.

According to the report, the red brick mansion is 12,250 square feet and stretches across a one-acre lot.

The home features five bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom.

Additionally, the home features three half-baths.

Other details from the listing boast a family room, library, new study, wine cellar, home theater, gym, game room and more.

The residence also includes a guest suite with a private entry.

According to the listing, Bitcoin is an accepted form of payment for the $27.5 million mansion.

A photo gallery of the home can be viewed at HAR.com.