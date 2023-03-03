Tony Gonzales defiant as he faces censure for breaking with GOP

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s day-to-day publication that assists in keeping readers on top of things at the maximum very important Texas news.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, is digging in as he faces a possible censure by way of the Republican Party of Texas over his fresh positions breaking with the celebration.
The celebration’s government committee is ready to carry a quarterly assembly Saturday the place it’ll imagine a censure solution that cites a number of the notable tactics by which Gonzales has cut up from his celebration in fresh months. Those come with his rejection of a border safety proposal by way of his fellow Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, and his reinforce of a invoice protecting same-sex marriage protections and a bipartisan gun regulation that handed in line with the Uvalde faculty capturing in his district.
“What censure?” Gonzales mentioned when requested about it by way of newshounds Thursday in San Antonio. “Has a censure taken place? I think they’re gonna vote on it Saturday, and we’ll see how that goes.”
Gonzales added — as he has ahead of — that he has no regrets about supporting the gun protection regulation, which expanded background exams, amongst different issues. He used to be the one House Republican from Texas to reinforce the measure — and considered one of most effective 14 national.
“If the vote was today,” Gonzales mentioned, “I would vote twice on it if I could.”
Gonzales does now not plan to wait the assembly Saturday. He famous he is main a congressional delegation to the Mexican border in Eagle Pass — as smartly as Uvalde — on Monday. And he sought Thursday to shift the highlight to problems on which Republicans are extra unified, attending a news convention to oppose a San Antonio poll proposition that might decriminalize abortion.
The motion to censure Gonzales is the newest twist in his brief however action-packed political profession. It started in 2020 when he gained a number one runoff that went to a recount after which beat the chances to stay the twenty third District underneath GOP regulate. Then redistricting made the seat redder for the 2022 election, and he needed to navigate a singular race that served as a referendum on his independent streak. He gained by way of double digits.
But the intraparty sniping has now not subsided, particularly as Gonzales has vocally adverse the border safety invoice from Roy, which might give the secretary of Homeland Security the facility to bar border crossings and detain asylum-seekers whilst their instances are processed in court docket.
The censure solution that the State Republican Executive Committee is ready to imagine originated from Medina County, which handed it remaining month and asked the state celebration take it up. Fifteen different counties in Gonzales’ sprawling district have since licensed concurring resolutions.
Three-fifths of the 64-member State Republican Executive Committee must approve the solution Saturday. If the solution passes, it could permit the state celebration to get fascinated with Gonzales’ number one, together with by way of spending its price range to tell electorate of the censure. The celebration is generally required to stay impartial in intraparty contests.
The state celebration mentioned it believes that the one different time it licensed a censure underneath this technique used to be towards former state House Speaker Joe Straus in 2018. He used to be additionally a average from San Antonio.
The Medina County solution alleges Gonzales violated the rules of the celebration by way of vote casting for the gun regulation and opposing Roy’s border regulation. It additionally cites Gonzales’ vote remaining 12 months for a invoice to codify same-sex marriage, plus his lonely vote towards the U.S. House laws package deal in January, which made it more uncomplicated to take away the speaker and made it hearder to boost taxes, amongst different issues.
Gonzales scoffed Thursday at his opposition to the foundations package deal, which used to be the fabricated from painstaking negotiations with House conservatives to permit Kevin McCarthy to transform speaker. Gonzales puzzled a reporter on whether or not he understood the foundations package deal, disregarding it as “so inside baseball.”
“The reality is I’ve taken almost 1,400 votes, and the bulk of those have been with the Republican Party,” Gonzales mentioned.
Gonzales defended his reinforce for the same-sex marriage invoice remaining 12 months, telling The Texas Tribune that it “wasn’t a tough vote” and that Republicans want to settle for same-sex marriage if the celebration desires to develop.
The Roy border invoice has been the most important flashpoint just lately. Gonzales has stood company towards it, arguing it could successfully finish asylum. Roy has denied that.
That has resulted in a budding competition between Gonzales and Roy, whole with thinly veiled threats from allied teams to box a number one challenger towards Gonzales.
Gonzales took a contemporary swipe at Roy on Thursday whilst touting how he has voted with the GOP more often than not. An afternoon previous, Roy used to be considered one of most effective 4 Republicans to oppose a invoice to require estimates of the inflationary affect of President Joe Biden’s government orders. Roy mentioned he objected to the proposal as it didn’t practice to “‘emergency’ orders that are some of the primary drivers of inflation.”
“Just yesterday, I voted to hold Biden accountable for inflation,” Gonzales mentioned. “Not all Republicans voted in favor of ensuring that.”
That the opposition to Gonzales would originate in Medina County is unsurprising. The county, which is west of San Antonio, is house to Raul Reyes, Gonzales’ 2020 number one runoff opponent, who stays a sour critic.
tale by way of Source link