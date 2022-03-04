Top 2022 NBA free agents: James Harden, Zach LaVine, Kyrie Irving lead list of potentially available players

It’s the end of NBA free agency as we know it, but do we feel fine? Since the advent of supermax contracts, we’ve seen an interesting phenomenon develop where players eschew free agency in order to extend or re-sign with their current team. After all, that’s the only way to truly maximize earning potential given the structure of the collective bargaining agreement.

That was supposed to mean more superstar players staying with their original franchises, but instead, it’s led to superstars signing the massive contract to secure the bag, if you will, and then requesting a trade within a couple of years. Recently we’ve seen the tactic from Anthony Davis, James Harden and Ben Simmons, who all forced their way out of town despite having multiple years left on their contracts.

That means that this year’s free-agent crop could be incredibly thin on star talent, particularly if Harden, Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving all re-up with their current teams. Further down the list, we find restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, who may not change teams either due to their franchises’ right to match any offer.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



If that’s the case, we’re looking at an incredibly underwhelming free-agency period this summer, filled with good players, but certainly not game-changers. Ranking free agents is an incredibly subjective practice because every team needs something different, but we tried our best to come up with a reasonable list as a primer for this coming offseason.

Here is a look at the top 20 potential NBA free agents for 2022.