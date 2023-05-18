Top 5 Memorial Day Ceremonies In Dallas & Collin County

Memorial Day is around the corner, it’s a time to honor our veteran’s bravery and reflect on their selfless service. Take a look at all the local memorials, parades and ceremonies Collin County has prepared for the community.

Photo: brian a jackson | shutterstock

When: May 128, 2023 | 12:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

Join Legacy Hall for an incredible Memorial Day weekend celebration on Sunday, featuring all-day country music, craft beer, and mouthwatering BBQ. Sip craft beer from Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co., take a thrilling ride on the Wave Rider and Indulge in the exclusive Dry Rub BBQ Plate for $25, including prime brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, smoked poblano mac n’ cheese, tortillas, and avocado slaw. Plus, a portion of ticket sales will benefit Folds of Honor.

When: May 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Plano Veterans Memorial Park | 2101 Bay Hill Dr., Plano

Join Plano American Legion Harding-Blaine Post 321 and Plano Casey Joyce All-America VFW Post 4380 for a ceremony honoring the bravery of our veterans. This 45-minute program includes patriotic rituals such as posting of the colors, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, roll call of Plano deceased veterans, passing of the folded flag, 21 gun salute, and TAPS.