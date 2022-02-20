Top 5 returning receiving yardage leaders for ‘22

Marvin Mims has already been fabulous in his first two seasons with Oklahoma. The Frisco, Texas, native led the Sooners in receiving each of the past two seasons.
In 2021, Mims finished with 32 receptions for 705 receiving yards and pulled in five touchdown grabs. Pro Football Focus ranked Mims as college football’s No. 8 returning wide receiver in January. With Jeff Lebby as Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator, Mims’ numbers might be atmospheric compared to his 2021 output.
In Lebby’s offenses each of the past two seasons at Ole Miss, his No. 1 wide receivers were prominently featured. Elijah Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 and Dontario Drummond reeled in 76 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.
Mims has already been Oklahoma’s No. 1 receiver each of the past two seasons and his targets are only going up from here. In a pass-catchers group that doesn’t return a ton, Mims is one of college football’s biggest stars. That’s a great place to start.