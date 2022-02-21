Top Black TikTokers To Follow For Black History Month

As we settle into the middle of our designated celebratory month, you may be looking for new creative content highlighting Black history. Without neglecting to emphasize traditional tools such as Black history books, memoirs, films, and programs, we’ve compiled a list of African- American creators giving lessons and exposing truths through TikTok.

While the app may seem like something used for Gen Z’ers to pass time, there’s an immeasurable number of things you can learn by watching the popular 15-60 second clips. The app has amassed millions of users globally leaving it open to creators from all walks of life. Many of the creators who post the original content which spread like wildfire and become viral sensations are Black creators. Unsurprisingly, most of these creators don’t get the exposure or credit they deserve.

Black creators have been getting ripped off so much so, they went on a “strike” in the Summer of 2021. According to BBC, since June, the hashtag BlackTikTokStrike has been viewed more than 6.5m times on the app and has since been trending on social media platforms like Twitter. Black users are using the hashtag to voice their objections to what they say is preferential treatment. Black creators say non-black influencers use their work, reaping the financial and personal gains earned from views, but fail to acknowledge or give credit to originators.

So, here we are, shining a spotlight on some of the top TikTokers to view and follow for Black History Month. Sharing original content and dropping facts all while keeping us entertained, it’s safe to say these TikTokers understand the assignment.

Black TikTokers To Follow For Black History Month

@_lyneezy

@ndcpoetry

@garrisonhayes

@black beauty_305

@consciousleespeaks

@zachariahdemylo

@rynnstar

@blackbeltbabe

@sesemeslayy

@mistercapeheart