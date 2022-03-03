“Top Boy” Returns to Netflix for Season 2 on Friday, March 18

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After a two-and-a-half year hiatus, British drama Top Boy is back for Season 2 on Netflix. All ten episodes are dropping worldwide on Friday, March 18, and the news was shared by the official Top Boy IG account.

“We know you’ve been asking for the Top Boy date for a while now. Here you go – on London’s biggest billboard so it can’t be missed,” the caption read, and we can see billboard installers putting up signs at London’s BFI IMAX to the show’s return.

The entire main cast is expected to come back for Season 2, but Top Boy fans remain hopeful that Drake will eventually make a cameo. He, alongside his business manager Adel “Future” Nur and LeBron James’ SpringHill Entertainment, is the show’s executive producer.

Five years ago, Drizzy spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how he fell in love with the series’ first iteration from watching old episodes on YouTube. He was drawn to how the show captured how “simultaneously beautiful and malevolent” London was, but the show’s original run had ended since 2013.

“I started just looking them up,” he told THR. “Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there? I remember I hit Future, and I was just like, ‘This show is incredible.’” And after pulling a few strings, The 6 God eventually had his vision greenlit and brought the series back to life.

Check out the official trailer below for Season 2 of Top Boy.



