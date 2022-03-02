Top Dallas architects form a new boutique firm

An architect who has already made his mark on Dallas’ skyline is working on a new project.
Eddie Abeyta’s latest deal isn’t another skyscraper — at least not yet.
After almost three decades at Dallas’ HKS, Abeyta has formed a new firm with his good friend and fellow architect Bentley Tibbs.
“I resigned from my position as chief design officer at HKS to follow a longtime dream: to create a boutique architectural design firm focused on projects of different scale and typology,” Abeyta said. “To have the opportunity to partner with someone with a common set of values is very meaningful to each of us.
“We are looking to grow together.”
While at HKS, Abeyta worked on some of downtown Dallas’ newest buildings, including the W Hotel in Victory Park, KPMG Plaza on Ross Avenue and the new Hall Arts Residences condo tower and adjoining hotel in the Arts District.
“I’m extremely proud of Hall Arts hotel and residential tower,” he said. “With the number of years I worked on that project, it’s really a signature project for me.”
Abeyta also did designs for the 2000 Ross Avenue retail and garage and the JW Marriott Hotel under construction across from Trammell Crow Center while he was at HKS.
Tibbs, his new partner, has a track record of designing high-end, modern custom homes in the Dallas area and beyond.
“There are a few ranch projects outside of Dallas and a few small commercial properties,” Tibbs said. “I started in (the late Dallas architect) Frank Welch’s office and spent almost five years with him before I went out on my own.”
The two friends met while studying at Texas A&M University.
“Even though my work has been at a large scale, I’ve always focused on the impact it has on the individual, the user,” Abeyta said. “Bentley’s focus has been very much that human scale experience.”
The new Abeyta Tibbs Architecture plans to work on a variety of commercial and unique residential projects of all sizes.
“Eddie and I in a lot of ways have similar approaches to things — how they connect and go together,” Tibbs said. “The scale is less important than the opportunity for poetry in the work.”
Because of his recent downtown projects, Abeyta is well-known in the local development community.
“Eddie is a very talented design architect,” said developer Craig Hall. “He has done a number of buildings for us over many years.
“I believe we started working together certainly over 20 years ago and have benefited from his great talents over numerous projects.”
Abeyta and Tibbs say their decision to start the new company was in part influenced by recent times.
“I’ve always had a dream to own my own firm,” Abeyta said. “The last couple of years — given the craziness around the world — allowed me to reflect on my personal and professional life.”